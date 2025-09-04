09-04-25 BUG FIX PATCH
AUDIO
Fixed a bug that would cause the secret room audio to not trigger
Fixed a bug that would cause the Louis audio to keep looping after the scene was over.
VISUAL
Changed one of the flowers' appearance to make it look more like a regular sunflower, and less like Sammy.
OTHER
Fixed a bug that allowed players to trigger Margret's second secret scene before the "game crash".
Fixed a bug that would always make Margret disappear when playing her game. Now you have to grab her face to cause this.
