4 September 2025 Build 19860655 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

09-04-25 BUG FIX PATCH

AUDIO

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the secret room audio to not trigger

  • Fixed a bug that would cause the Louis audio to keep looping after the scene was over.

VISUAL

  • Changed one of the flowers' appearance to make it look more like a regular sunflower, and less like Sammy.

OTHER

  • Fixed a bug that allowed players to trigger Margret's second secret scene before the "game crash".

  • Fixed a bug that would always make Margret disappear when playing her game. Now you have to grab her face to cause this.

