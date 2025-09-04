 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19860634 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

  • Added underwater biome.

  • Biomes are now LIMITED, forcing them to go back to the original prefab template after x biomes.

  • Added mesh LODs to some bushes and other plants

  • Optimized the texture & model size

  • Added amount of dead players on the revive sign

  • Improved vacuum feedback (now prop shakes based on how close it is to being vacuumed)

  • Added super secret tutoriel video.

Fixes:

  • Fixed delivery maker not generating more deliveries

  • Fixed phys outline on steamdeck being broken

  • Fixed player ragdoll not spawning properly

  • Fixed missing collisions on garden biome

  • Fixed gas / water / volumes overlapping and not resetting properly.

  • Fixed mainmenu steam update news not showing "failed to gather news" when steam api is down (thanks silksong)

