WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.
THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.
Changes:
Added underwater biome.
Biomes are now LIMITED, forcing them to go back to the original prefab template after x biomes.
Added mesh LODs to some bushes and other plants
Optimized the texture & model size
Added amount of dead players on the revive sign
Improved vacuum feedback (now prop shakes based on how close it is to being vacuumed)
Added super secret tutoriel video.
Fixes:
Fixed delivery maker not generating more deliveries
Fixed phys outline on steamdeck being broken
Fixed player ragdoll not spawning properly
Fixed missing collisions on garden biome
Fixed gas / water / volumes overlapping and not resetting properly.
Fixed mainmenu steam update news not showing "failed to gather news" when steam api is down (thanks silksong)
Changed files in this update