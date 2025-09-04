WELCOME TO THE VERY NOT SO CLOSED SECRET BETA.

THE CURRENT GAMEPLAY IS NOT FINAL AND MAY CHANGE BASED ON FEEDBACK.

Changes:

Added underwater biome.

Biomes are now LIMITED, forcing them to go back to the original prefab template after x biomes.

Added mesh LODs to some bushes and other plants

Optimized the texture & model size

Added amount of dead players on the revive sign

Improved vacuum feedback (now prop shakes based on how close it is to being vacuumed)

Added super secret tutoriel video.

Fixes: