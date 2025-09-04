Update, Version 20250904
Update notes via Steam Community
English
##########Content################
[Character Customization]Art assets for Duin Hafmoon is ready. You can now use his appearance for your main character or customized teammates.
[Main Story]The mission log of The Anomalous Nation will now update when you enter the Path to Dolovian Camp if you have completed the previous parts.
[Wiki]Updated the page of The Anomalous Nation
简体中文
##########Content################
【角色自定义】杜因·哈夫莫的美术资源就绪。你可以把他的外观用于你的主角或自定义角色。
【主线剧情】异常国度的任务日志现在会在你进入通往多洛维营地的小径时更新。（如果你已经完成了之前的部分的话。）
【维基】更新了异常国度的页面。
Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场
https://controlc.com/eb45737f
https://pastelink.net/kchivawo
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Neolithic-To the End Content Depot 1519141
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update