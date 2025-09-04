English##########Content################[Character Customization]Art assets for Duin Hafmoon is ready. You can now use his appearance for your main character or customized teammates.[Main Story]The mission log of The Anomalous Nation will now update when you enter the Path to Dolovian Camp if you have completed the previous parts.[Wiki]Updated the page of The Anomalous Nation简体中文##########Content################【角色自定义】杜因·哈夫莫的美术资源就绪。你可以把他的外观用于你的主角或自定义角色。【主线剧情】异常国度的任务日志现在会在你进入通往多洛维营地的小径时更新。（如果你已经完成了之前的部分的话。）【维基】更新了异常国度的页面。Latest news from Ukraine/乌克兰小剧场