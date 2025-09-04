This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Use the 'updatepreview' beta branch to access these changes early!

2.2.0

New Features

Accent Handling

- No more accent issues! If you aren't able to type an accent you see on screen, typing the base letter will be accepted in its place! (ie 'å' and 'a')

Content Additions

- New Quotes, Poems, Stories, and c# (Unity) snippets!

More Customization

- Customizable Keyboard Sounds! There are now 4 options to choose from. 1984 DOS Mechanical is the classic CozyTyper keyboard sound and that is now the default!

- Customizable Wallpaper and Typing backgrounds.

- New Desk added alongside 3 new desk mats.

- New Chrysanthemum Desk Ornament.

- New Coffee Shop Ambience

Longer Stat History

- CozyTyper will now track your long term progress and can display that in the new "All Time" graph mode. Larger save files will take longer to load!

Updates

Tips Section

- The tips section has replaced the placeholder "basics" section.

Bug Fixes

- The Coding unit description has been fixed

- Reworked the punctuation normalization script to better handle edge cases.

- Tooltip Vertical Offset is now being set correctly.

Known Issues

- Non-US layout can sometimes have issues with entering punctuation especially from tri-functions keys.

Thanks again to everyone who has submitted bug reports and content additions!