Librarians, it’s been some time since our last update! ⏳ While we’ve also been busy preparing other future features in parallel, this version arrives with plenty to enjoy ✨: Steam achievements to celebrate your journey, Full key remapping for keyboard and controllers, Returning visitors bringing back the books they borrowed, plus other polishes, fixes, and small improvements all around your Library.

As always, we’d love to see how you play! Share your achievements, funny moments, or favorite Library setups with us on Discord! And don’t forget to keep sending us feedback and bug reports - it helps us a ton in shaping the future of Libritopia. 💖📸

📕 MAJOR UPDATES:

BE PROUD OF YOUR LIBRARIAN JOURNEY 📖 : We’ve added the first Steam achievements to Libritopia! There are achievements for everyone, newcomer booklovers and seasoned bookworms alike. Due to how these achievements work, existing players will need to reach their milestones again for them to unlock. But the good news is that your current saves can help you on that journey!

KEY REMAPPING 🎮 : You can now customize both keyboard and controller inputs from the Settings screen. If you encounter any issues or feel that we’ve missed an input, don’t hesitate to let us know on our Discord server.

WELCOME BACK, DEAR VISITOR 👥: Visitors who rent a book are now the same ones who return it! This is the first step in making Library interactions more dynamic and engaging for future features and updates.

📙 MINOR UPDATES:

We’ve updated the Settings screen to better accommodate the new options by separating each section into tabs.

We’ve updated some audio and sound effects.

📘 BUG FIXES AND ADJUSTMENTS: