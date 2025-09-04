 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19860563 Edited 4 September 2025 – 18:46:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New version up with previous fixes!
Previous version was old version uploaded by mistake.
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link