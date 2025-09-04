Citizens of Rome!
The Senate hereby presents you with its latest event Bacchanalia an unofficial, private and highly secretive festival to the God of Wine, some accessories... and a number of fixes.
Bacchanalia
A new event in celebration of the great God of Wine and.... orgies, yes orgies!
Join the Bacchanalia for a night of thrilling pleasure! Listen to the seductive music, and bathe yourself in a celebration full of wine, desire and lust.
Let the night awaken your senses and ignite your passion!
New items
- Mask
- Half Mask (perfect to hide your face during the festival)
- Bulrap Sack (headwear/helmet)
- Fist (for dungeon X-Cross)
Fixes:
- Fixed a rare event causing a crash in Mars realm.
- Fixed an issue where slave would stuck in objects on street.
- Temporary removed some soldiers from The General level.
- Fixed some collisions where player could fall in Verona.
- Limited morphs to prevent weird looking characters after Catchup.
- Fixed a rare case in Catchup where slave could go outside its moving area.
- Improved navigation of slaves for Catchup minigame.
- Fixed using wrong dungeon skin during Amelia's One slave sex scene.
- Fixes custom male dick morphs.
- Fixed being able to get stuck in pile of hay during street minigames.
- Adjusted skirt for hermaphrodite characters.
- Fixed eye color not applying in some characters.
- Fixed being able to select Amelia during Shiny Stick cutscene.
- Fixed being able to stuck in Aeliana dialog if player didn't have Dead Slave quest.
- Fixed Romans having strange penises when using nudity potion.
- Fixed custom slaves not receiving threesome poses automatically.
- Fixed not being able to produce potions if already owning one.
- Fixed an issue when selecting different punishment modes would significantly degrade dungeon lighting.
- Threesome poses will not influence slave price.
- Fixed some UI elements not displaying fonts for Arabic and Hindi.
