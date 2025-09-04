 Skip to content
Major 4 September 2025 Build 19860523 Edited 4 September 2025 – 18:46:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Citizens of Rome!

The Senate hereby presents you with its latest event Bacchanalia an unofficial, private and highly secretive festival to the God of Wine, some accessories... and a number of fixes.

Bacchanalia

A new event in celebration of the great God of Wine and.... orgies, yes orgies!

Join the Bacchanalia for a night of thrilling pleasure! Listen to the seductive music, and bathe yourself in a celebration full of wine, desire and lust.

Let the night awaken your senses and ignite your passion!

New items

- Mask

- Half Mask (perfect to hide your face during the festival)

- Bulrap Sack (headwear/helmet)

- Fist (for dungeon X-Cross)

Fixes:

- Fixed a rare event causing a crash in Mars realm.

- Fixed an issue where slave would stuck in objects on street.

- Temporary removed some soldiers from The General level.

- Fixed some collisions where player could fall in Verona.

- Limited morphs to prevent weird looking characters after Catchup.

- Fixed a rare case in Catchup where slave could go outside its moving area.

- Improved navigation of slaves for Catchup minigame.

- Fixed using wrong dungeon skin during Amelia's One slave sex scene.

- Fixes custom male dick morphs.

- Fixed being able to get stuck in pile of hay during street minigames.

- Adjusted skirt for hermaphrodite characters.

- Fixed eye color not applying in some characters.

- Fixed being able to select Amelia during Shiny Stick cutscene.

- Fixed being able to stuck in Aeliana dialog if player didn't have Dead Slave quest.

- Fixed Romans having strange penises when using nudity potion.

- Fixed custom slaves not receiving threesome poses automatically.

- Fixed not being able to produce potions if already owning one.

- Fixed an issue when selecting different punishment modes would significantly degrade dungeon lighting.

- Threesome poses will not influence slave price.

- Fixed some UI elements not displaying fonts for Arabic and Hindi.

