Also since I've last spoken, another 4 buildings were added to Alpha 6 plan (all from Trade & Transport category). They just keep coming, sorry.. There is some new logistical stuff happening since there will be a new concept of "upkeep resources". All those sacks, baskets and tools won't appear from thin air anymore. At the same time it shouldn’t overcomplicate things, so the new challenges are mostly solved by building new buildings. And we all love building new stuff.
Meanwhile, here's the current stuff:
Added/changed:
- Not showing "Supply sources don't have the required resource" if stored over target amount
- Buildings using both charcoal and firewood will need 3 times as much firewood for the same amount of charcoal
- Carpentry building renamed to more appropriate Cartwright
- Cartwright will now build and repair for closest orders first
- Slightly improved the wooden church model
- Added help page for thatchery
- Minor UI changes
- Can now enable to show connection to specified supply sources
- Added a nice bell tower to go with your church (purely decorational as of now)
- F2 for changing building appearance works for rowhouses too now
Fixed:
- Citizen jumped on a bridge instead of walking under it
- Crash in late game (4000+ population)
- There could be a secret invisible building which hired some extra construction workers
- Crash on town hall demolition
- A faulty case of navigation blocking by fields and village houses
- Workers who used boats and wagons came home already rested
- Soapworks, Glassworks, Ashery didn't enforce minimal number of workers
- Initial settlers could have a child with negative age in some cases
- Plants and fences could float in the air after construction nearby
- Hay actually almost didn't spoil on hay dryer in winter
