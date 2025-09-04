Added/changed:

Not showing "Supply sources don't have the required resource" if stored over target amount



Buildings using both charcoal and firewood will need 3 times as much firewood for the same amount of charcoal



Carpentry building renamed to more appropriate Cartwright



Cartwright will now build and repair for closest orders first



Slightly improved the wooden church model



Added help page for thatchery



Minor UI changes



Can now enable to show connection to specified supply sources









Added a nice bell tower to go with your church (purely decorational as of now)









F2 for changing building appearance works for rowhouses too now





Fixed:

Citizen jumped on a bridge instead of walking under it



Crash in late game (4000+ population)



There could be a secret invisible building which hired some extra construction workers



Crash on town hall demolition



A faulty case of navigation blocking by fields and village houses



Workers who used boats and wagons came home already rested



Soapworks, Glassworks, Ashery didn't enforce minimal number of workers



Initial settlers could have a child with negative age in some cases



Plants and fences could float in the air after construction nearby



Hay actually almost didn't spoil on hay dryer in winter





This update contains some invisible work to make all production more unified and data-driven, so it will later be much easier to implement modding of custom production buildings. But as with any code changes, new bugs may be introduced. So please keep an eye on and report any unexpected changes in production.Also since I've last spoken, another 4 buildings were added to Alpha 6 plan (all from Trade & Transport category). They just keep coming, sorry.. There is some new logistical stuff happening since there will be a new concept of "upkeep resources". All those sacks, baskets and tools won't appear from thin air anymore. At the same time it shouldn’t overcomplicate things, so the new challenges are mostly solved by building new buildings. And we all love building new stuff.Meanwhile, here's the current stuff: