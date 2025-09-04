🌌 Roxanne: The Forgotten Path

📜 Patch Notes – Version 1.9

"The echoes of change resound… the light of version 2.0 draws near."

Update 1.9 marks a crucial step toward the future of Roxanne: The Forgotten Path. We are preparing everything for the arrival of version 2.0, which will bring a special new biome, unique side quests, new enemies, and powerful new abilities.

Meanwhile, this update introduces and improves essential elements so you can start enjoying part of the upcoming content and the new mechanics that will shape the experience:

🆕 Main Highlights

1. Save Totems

You can now manually save your progress at any time.

If you die and get a Game Over , unsaved progress will be lost .

Checkpoints are now visually differentiated so you’ll always know where to save.

Tip: Save as often as you can.

2. Ether Treasures Enhancements

Passive effects have been fixed and balanced .

Max can now: Gradually recover stamina automatically. Or, depending on the item, restore a large amount of stamina by staying still for a few seconds.

Check your inventory to see the active effects.

3. New Hidden Map & Navigation Improvements

Unlock the map to reveal undiscovered areas .

New legend icons help you identify: Treasures Save points Traps …and more!

The map design has been strategically enhanced to improve guidance and overall gameplay flow.

4. Fragmented Eyes Improvements 👁️

Now with more realistic movement , giving you greater chances to dodge them .

Difficulty remains high depending on the type of Fragmented Eyes you face.

We recommend equipping all Ether Treasures to increase your chances to fight back… or escape.

5. New Mechanic: Slime Transformation! 🟢

The Leviathan King remains invincible … for now.

But if you unlock the ability to transform into a Slime , you’ll be able to evade him and keep moving forward.

Additionally: Fixed a bug where red plants shifted from their position. Improved their visual effects . Added damage particle effects for better feedback.



⚠️ Warning: They’re still deadly traps!

🛠️ Other Fixes & Improvements

Visual and performance adjustments for a smoother experience.

General refinements to effects and animations.

Internal system preparations for future expansions.

🌟 Heading Toward Version 2.0

Version 1.9 lays the groundwork for what’s coming next:

A brand-new biome that will completely change the gameplay experience.

New side quests and hidden secrets.

New enemies , powers , and mechanics .

An electrifying world that expands Roxanne’s story even further.

💜 Thank You for Being Part of the Journey

Since our launch on August 15, we’ve grown together with our community.

Thank you for every review, every message, and every minute you’ve dedicated to Roxanne.

This 1.9 patch is just the beginning — version 2.0 is on the horizon.

⚡ Don’t forget the path.