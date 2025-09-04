Say goodbye to scorched retinas.



Alphabetron now supports Dark Mode for those who enjoy their wordsearches like their coffee: mysterious and mood-lit.



(Access to Dark mode is via a monthly subscription of just $3 per month... only kidding - you can access it via the Settings menu)



We bribed a retro robot band with 3 AA batteries and a synth keyboard, and they delivered.



Two brand-new banger tracks added to the rotation — now with extra zap, more funk, and absolutely no lyrics.



You will dance. You will spell. Possibly at the same time.



Previously achievable only through dark rituals and sheer accident, this elusive trophy now works as intended.



Players reaching the final level will now actually get the achievement instead of just vibes and disappointment.



You're welcome, completionists.



Congratulations! You asked for features, and I responded by flipping the light switch and adding more bleeps. Here’s what’s new:Thanks for playing— the only game where you can relive the 80s, prove your literacy, and vibe to synth music all at once. More updates coming soon, probably when we remember how to spell "maintenance".