 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19860329 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Accessory Added:

  • Added a new "Flashy Bangle" accessory, purchasable from the jeweler in Capital City, or from traveling accessory merchants. It gives -20 to your stealth stat, preventing passive evasion of hostile enemies.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3700081
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 3700082
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link