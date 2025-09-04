 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19860277
Update notes via Steam Community

- Fixed helsman positions on the Sloop.
- Detected and Fixed buyable residence door triggers missplacement.
- Added support to spawn both land and sea vehicles on buyable residences.(that have docks)
- Fixed wrong model on Female shoes.
- Added lock to not owned residences.
- Added missing Cart pulling rig to Lumen starter horse.
- Fixed horse retrieveing

Changed files in this update

