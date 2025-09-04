Thank you for your bug reports from the in-game feedback tool, our Discord, and the Steam forum! Here are the changes of this hotfix update:
Improvements & Bugfixes
Fixed an issue of the Scramble option not being served
The issue was that the alarm rang right on the attack when the window of Scramble was over. Now it is always 1h before the attack.
Air crew members will now train with the same priority as their initial stats
This means gunners will always prioritize training on their shooting stat if possible, and so on.
Fixed an issue of the low ammo warning popping off when scheduling an ammo refill through the details window of a plane.
Added a summary of the overall stat bonuses and ammo penalties of a plane crew to the mission planning window
Bunker wall decorations are now snapped to the correct place.
Fixed some minor issues that the streamer mode music would only play once.
Mission start button is now no longer obscured by the plane formation UI.
Changed that the Advanced Bombing Simulator now can only be built indoors.
Training objects in the shipment menu now have their correct tooltips.
Fixed navmesh obstacles for some training objects that had them missing.
Fixed a performance problem of games starting to stutter every few seconds late in the game.
Added custom visuals for destroyed training objects.
Issues we are currently working on:
We are currently aware of an issue that damage to enemy planes during scramble gets negated on the actual attack. We are currently fixing this.
We have several reports of people having their camera rotation stuck on Perranporth when the camera target gets under the floor height. We are currently trying to address this issue.
It seems constant training is exhausting air crew pretty badly right now. We are looking into finding short- and long-term solutions to this.
We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.
We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.
We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.
We are investigating several instances of wrong behaviors happening on load, crew eating twice during leisure time.
We are currently watching the incoming reports from the report tool very closely to react to needed hotfixes.
Changed files in this update