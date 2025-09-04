 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19860183 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Thank you for your bug reports from the in-game feedback tool, our Discord, and the Steam forum! Here are the changes of this hotfix update:

Improvements & Bugfixes

  • Fixed an issue of the Scramble option not being served

    • The issue was that the alarm rang right on the attack when the window of Scramble was over. Now it is always 1h before the attack.

  • Air crew members will now train with the same priority as their initial stats

    • This means gunners will always prioritize training on their shooting stat if possible, and so on.

  • Fixed an issue of the low ammo warning popping off when scheduling an ammo refill through the details window of a plane.

  • Added a summary of the overall stat bonuses and ammo penalties of a plane crew to the mission planning window

  • Bunker wall decorations are now snapped to the correct place.

  • Fixed some minor issues that the streamer mode music would only play once.

  • Mission start button is now no longer obscured by the plane formation UI.

  • Changed that the Advanced Bombing Simulator now can only be built indoors.

  • Training objects in the shipment menu now have their correct tooltips.

  • Fixed navmesh obstacles for some training objects that had them missing.

  • Fixed a performance problem of games starting to stutter every few seconds late in the game.

  • Added custom visuals for destroyed training objects.

Issues we are currently working on:

  • We are currently aware of an issue that damage to enemy planes during scramble gets negated on the actual attack. We are currently fixing this.

  • We have several reports of people having their camera rotation stuck on Perranporth when the camera target gets under the floor height. We are currently trying to address this issue.

  • It seems constant training is exhausting air crew pretty badly right now. We are looking into finding short- and long-term solutions to this.

  • We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

  • We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

  • We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.

  • We are investigating several instances of wrong behaviors happening on load, crew eating twice during leisure time.

  • We are currently watching the incoming reports from the report tool very closely to react to needed hotfixes.


Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2308692
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2308693
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 2308694
  • Loading history…
Windows 64-bit Depot 2308695
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2308696
  • Loading history…
Linux 64-bit Depot 2308697
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link