Thank you for your bug reports from the in-game feedback tool, our Discord, and the Steam forum! Here are the changes of this hotfix update:

Fixed a performance problem of games starting to stutter every few seconds late in the game.

Fixed navmesh obstacles for some training objects that had them missing.

Training objects in the shipment menu now have their correct tooltips.

Changed that the Advanced Bombing Simulator now can only be built indoors.

Mission start button is now no longer obscured by the plane formation UI.

Fixed some minor issues that the streamer mode music would only play once.

Bunker wall decorations are now snapped to the correct place.

Added a summary of the overall stat bonuses and ammo penalties of a plane crew to the mission planning window

Fixed an issue of the low ammo warning popping off when scheduling an ammo refill through the details window of a plane.

This means gunners will always prioritize training on their shooting stat if possible, and so on.

Air crew members will now train with the same priority as their initial stats

The issue was that the alarm rang right on the attack when the window of Scramble was over. Now it is always 1h before the attack.

Fixed an issue of the Scramble option not being served

We are currently aware of an issue that damage to enemy planes during scramble gets negated on the actual attack. We are currently fixing this.

We have several reports of people having their camera rotation stuck on Perranporth when the camera target gets under the floor height. We are currently trying to address this issue.

It seems constant training is exhausting air crew pretty badly right now. We are looking into finding short- and long-term solutions to this.

We want to make ammo piles highly explosive. This will come out very soon, so keep it safe from enemy attacks.

We are investigating an issue where the size of a runway is not calculated correctly anymore if it already has existing materials on it.

We are investigating an issue of Mac silicon users not being able to load late-game maps anymore.