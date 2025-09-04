This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

\[Client]

Continuous Walk: NPCs now correctly display movement sprites (PR#567)

Refactoring and Localization of LookAtTile Messages

Author: Centtorios PR: #570

Optimized the protocol for LookAtTile messages for NPCs and characters. The client now receives the minimum information needed and handles its interpretation. Additionally, localization support has been added for all interaction-related messages when clicking on NPCs or characters.

Fixed the creation and display of groups in event lobbies.

Author: Centtorios PR: #562

Adjusted lobby forms to ensure players enter correct values. Fixed the group type selector (previously forcing the event to be a hunt) and the group type in the lobbie list (previously displayed as a blank space).

Forgat City has been removed as a hometown option.

Author: Plus PR: #575

New characters will now begin their adventure on the mainland. To access Forgat City, they must request permission from the Governor.

Home screen logo update.

Author: Temis-gt PR: #577

The game's home screen image has been updated. The new logo appears when launching Argentum Online.

\[Server]

Factional items (Royal = 1 / Chaos = 1) can only be equipped in the Safe Zone (PR#913).

Magic damage fix for Druid pets: they will now correctly add the bonus for having an equipped flute (PR#916).

Improvements to the message system when clicking on a tile and finding a person or NPC. All messages involving clicking on an NPC or person are now translated. The form for creating a lobby from the event creator NPC is now working correctly. Fixed an issue where a hunt would be created when trying to set the group mode. The form now allows you to create all lobby types except the generic one. The blacksmithing form now only shows the items needed to create the item (previously, it showed all materials even if the weapon crafting cost for that item was 0). Added a platform for making professions grant experience.

For now, fishing with rods with a power greater than 2 (reinforced, iron, or net) will grant 1 experience point upon successful fishing (does not scale by quantity).

Added NPC engagement when using immobilize or paralyze.

Increased the time an NPC spends in combat with a user from the last spell or hit cast from 10 to 15 seconds.

Optimized the way messages are sent when observing characters and NPCs, reducing the amount of data transmitted. Additionally, localization has been implemented for all interaction-related messages when clicking on them. Author: Centarios PR: #919

**New Element System Programming:**

- Added the "elemental" property to NPCs and ITEMS (not yet assigned).

- Added functionality for persistence of user-applied elements when:

> Throwing an enchanted item on the ground.

> Depositing an enchanted item in the bank.

> Move an enchanted item in the inventory

> Trade an enchanted item between users.

- Added "Elemental Runes" craftable by blacksmiths (not yet balanced)

- The Alchemy "recipe" system has been ported to other professions (not yet balanced)

- The system will now have four Elements (Fire, Water, Earth, Wind)

- Added Element interaction with NPCs for both hits and spells (as long as the elemental weapon is equipped)

- Added the ability to enchant an item by dragging an elemental rune onto it.

- All implementation will be handled by a feature toggle (in case it needs to be enabled/disabled)

- The Blodium deposit has been reinstated in the server code.

- Added 4 new crafting requirements for Elemental Runes called "essences."

- Added the Element interaction matrix to the Balance.ini file for future damage adjustments.

- Added new special effects when enchanting an item.

\[Resources]

NPCs:

Set the LEVEL=24 property for Dragon Dungeon NPCs.

Updated the graphics for Forest Gorilla, Arctic Gorilla, and Goblin.

Shortened the text for World Bankers.

Items:

Added maximum level restriction for item use:

Town Crier's Attire

Blue Cloaked Robe

Duke's Attire

Alcarinqua Gala Dress

Duchess's Dress