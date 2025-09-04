 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19860053 Edited 4 September 2025 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed player interact \[E] working while in pause menu

  • Fixed unlocalized text on leaderboard entries when selecting them to enable or disable ghosts

  • Fixed some Russian translations for "Ghost"

  • Added missing Chinese characters to font

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2310432
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link