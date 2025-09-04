 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19860037
  • Added 4 new unique items
  • Inventory now shows the current floor
  • Added more loading screen tips
  • Adjusted "speed" attribute display for melee weapons to more accurately represent the range of values
  • Fixed Elemental Staff (Light)'s projectiles moving too fast
  • Fixed Savage Halberd using the wrong flavor text
  • Fixed bats playing their flying SFX while sleeping
  • Fixed some chests not persisting state between floors
  • Fixed another item duplication bug for stackable items
  • Reduced Wormwood's damage a bit

