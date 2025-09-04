- Added 4 new unique items
- Inventory now shows the current floor
- Added more loading screen tips
- Adjusted "speed" attribute display for melee weapons to more accurately represent the range of values
- Fixed Elemental Staff (Light)'s projectiles moving too fast
- Fixed Savage Halberd using the wrong flavor text
- Fixed bats playing their flying SFX while sleeping
- Fixed some chests not persisting state between floors
- Fixed another item duplication bug for stackable items
- Reduced Wormwood's damage a bit
Update 9/4
Update notes via Steam Community
