We’ve released an update that makes the online experience more stable and convenient. Here are the main changes:

Conveyors: Previously, clients couldn’t place a conveyor after already placing one, which limited gameplay and caused issues. Now everything works correctly — place as many conveyors as you like!

Luggage: Fixed an issue where luggage would disappear into the “drop-off hole” and couldn’t be retrieved. Also, it is now impossible to pick up luggage that should be placed in the trailer, simplifying gameplay.

Hints and Interface: Hints when picking up items have been updated to be clearer. Clients can now see the exact number of luggage items in the trailer — no more surprises!

Boxes and Tools: Fixed a bug where boxes in hand wouldn’t disappear. Tool-related issues have also been resolved — everything now works correctly.

Menu: The exit cross in the settings menu, which previously confused players, has been removed. Settings are now easier and safer to navigate.

Network Hosting: After a client leaves, other players can continue the game without interruption. Controls for the player who left the session are now correctly blocked so they don’t interfere with gameplay.

We continue to monitor network stability and fix bugs to make gameplay as smooth as possible. Thank you for your feedback in the community — we see it all and will keep working to make the game better!