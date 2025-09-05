Hey everyone!



Patch 3 is finally out, alongside Crossplay! These past few weeks have been very hectic, and we have been hard at work gathering your feedback, working on fixes and balancing the game. The detailed Patch Notes can be found here, with more details below!

To be clear, Crossplay means:

cross-platform matchmaking (playing with and against players from other platforms),

cross-platform social features (inviting and playing with friends from other platforms).

There are no plans to implement cross-platform progression at this time, meaning that your progress on one platform will not carry over to another. You will be able to toggle crossplay as you wish, though we encourage you to keep it enabled in order to get faster matchmaking queues!

Player Reporting & Moderation

Additionally, a new player reporting feature will be available in-game. When you report someone, you will be able to pick a reason for the report, and it will be stored in our backend, from which we will be able to take action against the most egregious offenders.

Note that we will no longer accept player reports sent to us by email or through the official Discord server’s ticketing system. Thanks to everyone who went out of their way to report players manually through these means!

New Endgame Battle Pass Tiers

We’ve added 5 new Tiers to the Battle Pass for the most dedicated players. These new tiers require (a lot) more tokens to unlock compared to the regular tiers, and contain special rewards for those of you who have long since completed the core Battle Pass: player banner, player card background, cap, jersey, and player title - this last one requires 150 extra tokens, meaning only the most dedicated of you will be able to get it!

It’s not much, but we wanted to show our appreciation to players who have been very committed to Rematch since the very beginning.

Please note that the new BP tiers will be made available a few hours after the Patch goes live.

Changes since the Beta

We’ve taken some extra time since the Beta to polish Patch 3 before pushing it live on all platforms. These changes most notably include a fix for the matchmaking issues we were experiencing yesterday, preventing us from releasing the patch, but also fixes to visual rollbacks when stumbling, the ball going in the wrong direction after using Extra Effort, and movement speed exploit when using Push Ball in specific conditions.

Note that you will see some differences on the Extra Effort behavior, which affects some “emergent mechanics” like the “Golden Boost”. These changes happen mostly because of necessary bug fixes, and you can expect more changes on these mechanics in future updates. We have prepared a specific post that addresses this topic which we will be able to share soon.

Ranked Rewards

At the end of Season 0, players ranked Platinum and up will be given seasonal rewards corresponding to their rank. This is your last chance to get that last bit of RP needed to reach the next league!

What’s next?

We’re reviewing our production process for Patch 4 onwards, which we want to make sure we get right as it will mark the end of Season 0 and the start of Season 1. This update will come with new content and features. Note that due to the recent production challenges, Season 0 will probably last a few days longer than initially planned - and we want to be extra sure when we announce the date of Season 1 launch, without saying the usual “tentative date” or “unless there are unforeseen issues” (this hasn’t worked out very well so far).

Thank you for giving your all on the pitch, and we can’t wait to show you what’s next in Season 1!



