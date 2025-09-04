I made a fairly stupid error with the civil war code and how it handles the non-beta versions of the game. Perils of coding when tired, so here's a hotfix to resolve that.

Details Hotfix 19 Changelog Bugfixes Civil War Fixes: Fixed a couple of errors where the upcoming civil war changes were bleeding over into non-beta versions of the game.

Fixed a couple of errors where the upcoming civil war changes were bleeding over into non-beta versions of the game. Prison Quest Clarity: Added some extra notes to the "Now What?" option of the prisons section that telegraphs the stakes of "Keep Going For Now" and "That's Enough" better. This will be in non-English versions of the game in a future build.



Full notes here.





Connect with the Machine

Want to stay in the loop or share your thoughts? Join the conversation across these platforms:



💬 Discord – Best place to share feedback, get direct responses, and to talk about Heart of the Machine.

📜 Reddit – Discuss strategies, share ideas, and exchange tips with the community.