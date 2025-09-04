 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19859537 Edited 4 September 2025 – 17:19:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes & Additions

  • Skill Tree redesigned and updated

  • 38 passive skills added

  • New quests added

  • Village Oak Meadow slightly expanded

  • New items added

  • Projectile collision improved

  • Performance of lighting effects improved

  • General performance slightly optimized

This is a very important update because I finally managed to implement the new skill tree. It’s not finished yet, but it shows the direction I’m aiming for. There is now a skill tree for the character and for each weapon type: 1-Hand, Off-Hand, 2-Hand, and Bow.

The character skill tree mainly focuses on passive improvements like range damage, melee damage, more health, and more, also buffs, as well as a few active character skills. For the weapon skill trees, no new content has been added yet, but I will focus on expanding these gradually more in future updates.

I also spent a lot of time adding new quests. It’s quite eye-opening how much time this takes. Two quests even have multiple possible outcomes, a first test run. The effort for implementing quests and writing all dialogues is significant, so I will scale back quest work for now to focus more on expanding the world, adding new points of interest, and puzzles.

Additionally, I worked further on lighting effects, since light and shadows are the biggest performance drain. Some improvements have been made, and I switched from DirectX 12 to 11, disabling Lumen. I hope this reduces issues for players with older systems.

My focus now is mostly on continuing world expansion, hoping that the next area update by the end of September won’t be too small.

Best regards,
Mark Koch

And never forget: Have Fun!

Changed files in this update

