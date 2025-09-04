v1.3.26
- Fix issue where prev/next payload items did not show properly
after opening project
- Improved project load time on big projects with lot's of audio
- Local stable diffusion seed issue fixed
- Reference image in Stable diffusion Flux Kontext also available
in item payload
