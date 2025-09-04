 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19859405 Edited 4 September 2025 – 17:06:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
v1.3.26
- Fix issue where prev/next payload items did not show properly
after opening project
- Improved project load time on big projects with lot's of audio
- Local stable diffusion seed issue fixed
- Reference image in Stable diffusion Flux Kontext also available
in item payload

