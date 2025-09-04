- Added Banks and The board in the HQ Screen
- Improved UX in the HQ Screen
- Improved Nebulon Fields Region
- Replaced Nebulon Fields Voxel Landscape
- Improved Nebulon Fields Foliage Scattering
- Added new post-process shader to navigate towards final Artistic Direction
- Improved on Puddles Shader to add more depth
- Removed Resource deposits and competitor activity to prepare for Week 2's Update
Update September 2025 (Week 1)
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update