4 September 2025 Build 19859391 Edited 4 September 2025 – 18:09:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added Banks and The board in the HQ Screen
  • Improved UX in the HQ Screen
  • Improved Nebulon Fields Region
  • Replaced Nebulon Fields Voxel Landscape
  • Improved Nebulon Fields Foliage Scattering
  • Added new post-process shader to navigate towards final Artistic Direction
  • Improved on Puddles Shader to add more depth
  • Removed Resource deposits and competitor activity to prepare for Week 2's Update

