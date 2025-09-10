Heya everyone!

Vacations are over, and it's time to get back to business with the Dealer's Life Legend Update 1.001!

This is a CHUNKY one, so be prepared to experience new items, characters, magic powers, and lots more!



Let's take a look at what's included in Update 1.001:



Item Pack #8 : Added 126 new items with great pop references, from the scary Nekonomicon to the Archmage Pordenkainen's portrait!





New Magic Powers : 44 new magic powers that can be assigned to items when they're procedurally generated to add further combinations.

Personality Pack : 30 new great and famous characters that could have owned your items in the past, greatly increasing their value and opening new negotiation scenarios.

Share Buttons : Added share buttons at various points of the game, so you can capture and share funny moments or crazy content during your game session with your friends!

Improved Item Details Window : We created an improved window to let you admire your items in all their splendour. It features a nice, large image of the item itself, along with all the information you need to know about it. You can access this feature in various points of the game, from the item details sheet during a negotiation to the diary's item inventory section

Many bug fixes and improvements

Thank you, everyone, for your support! We can't wait to hear your feedback on the Update 1.001 and follow how your business strategies will evolve!

Follow us on socials and join our Discord server to meet our dedicated community.

We wish you good luck on your journey to become the richest man in the Empire!

Your friendly indie devs,

Abyte Entertainment