Changelog

Fixes

Prototype Gun's Breakthrough upgrade pod now shows 'Select Breakthrough' instead of 'Tuning'.



Fixed an issue where some Minibosses could be affected by [Terrified].



Fixed an issue where Explosive Shield Grip did not increase max Shield Strength.



Fixed an issue where the Shield health bar would grow endlessly while swapping guns in the Home Ship.



Fixed an issue where the Maximum Stacks for Glorykill Magazine was set to 480 instead of 600.



Fixed an issue where some map fog was revealed in an area out of bounds.



Thank You! ❤️

Hi NIMRODS!In today's hotfix we're addressing a couple of more bugs. We are currently working on the next content update which we will share more about soon!We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server: