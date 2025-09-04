 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19859241 Edited 4 September 2025 – 19:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi NIMRODS!

In today's hotfix we're addressing a couple of more bugs. We are currently working on the next content update which we will share more about soon!

Changelog

Fixes

  • Prototype Gun's Breakthrough upgrade pod now shows 'Select Breakthrough' instead of 'Tuning'.
  • Fixed an issue where some Minibosses could be affected by [Terrified].
  • Fixed an issue where Explosive Shield Grip did not increase max Shield Strength.
  • Fixed an issue where the Shield health bar would grow endlessly while swapping guns in the Home Ship.
  • Fixed an issue where the Maximum Stacks for Glorykill Magazine was set to 480 instead of 600.
  • Fixed an issue where some map fog was revealed in an area out of bounds.


Thank You! ❤️

We would like to thank each of one you for the amazing support. With each update we aim to make NIMRODS better and better. Without you, NIMRODS wouldn't be what it is today.

If you haven't already, come join our official Discord server:

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2086432
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bit Depot 2086433
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link