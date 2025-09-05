 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19859187 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:09:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

This update focuses on stability and bug fixes ahead of tonight's PvP Matchmaking hours. No balance changes are included. Please restart your game to receive this update!

Patch Info:

  • Size: ~1.1 GB

  • Downtime: None

  • Version: cl5846039bcShippingPr


Changes:

  • Added support for additional aspect ratios (including 21:9, 16:10)

  • Improved stability and crash fixes

  • Fixed various audio issues

  • Removed watermark


After updating, verify that your Build Changelist is cl5846039bcShippingPr. You can find this by clicking the menu icon in the top-left of the main menu.

Changed files in this update

