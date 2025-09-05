This update focuses on stability and bug fixes ahead of tonight's PvP Matchmaking hours. No balance changes are included. Please restart your game to receive this update!



Patch Info:

Size: ~1.1 GB

Downtime: None

Version: cl5846039bcShippingPr



Changes:

Added support for additional aspect ratios (including 21:9, 16:10)

Improved stability and crash fixes

Fixed various audio issues

Removed watermark



After updating, verify that your Build Changelist is cl5846039bcShippingPr. You can find this by clicking the menu icon in the top-left of the main menu.