This update focuses on stability and bug fixes ahead of tonight's PvP Matchmaking hours. No balance changes are included. Please restart your game to receive this update!
Patch Info:
Size: ~1.1 GB
Downtime: None
Version: cl5846039bcShippingPr
Changes:
Added support for additional aspect ratios (including 21:9, 16:10)
Improved stability and crash fixes
Fixed various audio issues
Removed watermark
After updating, verify that your Build Changelist is cl5846039bcShippingPr. You can find this by clicking the menu icon in the top-left of the main menu.
Changed files in this update