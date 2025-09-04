This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey all! We're excited to announce that we've now activated the 2.9.4 Public Playtest! To download this beta, go to the game properties on Steam, head to the Betas tab, and opt-in to the "mp_ppt" branch.

We can't wait for you to try out what we've changed in this update, and are excited to see what you think of it. We've created a new forum in the Steam Discussions called 'Beta' - so if you'd like to report any bugs or send feedback, use that page.

Today, we've pushed 2.9.4-PPT01 to the branch, which is the first public playtest build of Season 9, Patch IV. Like all other mid-season patches, we're focusing on quality-of-life updates rather than content. Season 10 is in development and we hope to bring that to the PPT program soon after it's been revealed.

🔧 General Updates

Fixed an issue where the Linux version would launch in an incredibly low resolution.

Added a tip to open the command menu to the introduction HUD watermark.

Fixed an issue where certain maps would crash if the max-players was set to 2.

The default FPS is now 100 to help with network optimisations and to alleviate an issue where players with high or fluctuant ping may be disconnected from a game due to "reliable channel overflowed." We are constantly working to improve the network optimisation in the Multiplayer component of Cross Product. If you are facing an issue, please do not hesitate to report it to us in the Steam Discussions.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to enable OpenGL VSync.

Implemented proper functionality of the hud_fastswitch command. If on, the number keys will instantly switch weapons.

Fixed an issue where the RPG idle animations would cut off.

Fixed an issue where the Tau Cannon's idle animations would never play.

Fixed an issue where the Hand Grenade's draw animation would not replay after throwing a grenade.

Fixed an issue where certain weapons such as the Snark and Satchel Charge could not play their deploy animations fully.

🎮 Gameplay

Headshots now deal 3x damage in HLDM to match Half-Life.

Introduced a new damage type to trigger_hurt called DMG_SKIPARMOR, which ignores armor when dealing damage. This is useful for maps that want to deal pure health damage without affecting armor. As a result, this has been implemented to Crossfire's airstrike, meaning players can no longer avoid the damage by having armor.

To improve balancing and fairness in most gamemodes, wallgaussing has been switched off in every gamemode apart from HLDM.

Fixed an issue where each gamemode's blast radius would have no effect. Server operators may take note of the sv_aura_blastradius command.



🧩 Steam Integration

Added three new Steam Achievements. First Blood Over and Over Phoenix Party

Added a Steam Stat for kills.

Whilst in BETA, the Steam Achievements have not been published. To assure the logic that unlocks these achievements is working, check the console for relevant output.

🌐 User Interface

Changed the "Enable custom addon content" label to read "Enable custom addon + Steam Workshop content".

Detail Textures checkbox added to Options -> Content. Dependant on map.

Check box texts in the Server Browser no longer disappear when you hover over them.

⚠️ Known Issues

#143 The Tau Cannon charge sound persists after an overcharge.

#144 In CTF & Domination, the flags appear twice on the map. This is a visual bug only, the functionality of the flags is not affected.

#145 Weapon viewmodels do not appear in FPV when Spectating a player.

#164 The cursor sometimes does not appear in the Team Selection, MOTD, and Command Menu screens. As a workaround, you can use the number keys and spacebar to navigate these basic menus.



We plan to address these issues in a future update.