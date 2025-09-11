Dev notes: This patch includes some new Ascension Auto-Talents as catchup from v1.1, along with a raft of fixes and other improvements.
If you are experiencing super low frame rates, please update your graphics driver or rollback to a version that worked. We realize this may sound a little like boilerplate IT Support 101, but it's not: we have gotten player reports of 200%-300% fps increases after replacing a problematic driver. However, we are still investigating various performance issues reported by some players.
DLC SurveyAlso, as we look ahead to next year, one of the options in front of us is to produce paid DLC for Reality Break. We would love to gauge player interest in this, so we've prepared a few questions for you. This will greatly help us in understanding what players would want out of an expansion! (the link below is for the English survey, and we will announce translated versions when available)
Take the survey here: Reality Break DLC survey
Thank you for playing Reality Break! :)
~Courtney & Sarah
v1.1.1 patch notes:
Performance
- Substantially improved performance of Swarmer weapon projectiles, especially at high rates of fire or in high density combat situations.
- Improved performance of projectiles expiring and spawning their death fx.
Content
- New automatic Talents have been added to the Ascended Form, conferring AP bonuses and quality of life improvements.
Balance
- Fate Villain (assault and random) now slows down while channeling Focus Ability.
- Increased damage of Fate Villain (random) Focus Ability.
- Weapon effects that increase effect radius over time now reduce their physics impulse strength at a distance.
- Improved loot drops from various boss drops to make rewards from all boss side missions consistent and guarantee at least one Epic+ item.
- Stratified loot drop rates for the Shaper of Knowledge talent by rarity.
Quality of Life
- Improved multiple aspects of gamepad virtual cursor handling for Crafting rewrites.
Modding
- Added ExtractionEchoCount to ScientistSettings.xml, which controls the Adjacency Bias affix count.
Bug fixes
- fixed items dropping at Epic+ rarity without becoming unique (e.g., Salvage mission target items)
- fixed items awarded through a reward instead of as a drop not being flagged as New
- fixed some unique Sensors and CPUs not dropping with crit chance and crit damage, respectively
- fixed weapons below level 3 being prevented from rolling affixes if they're Epic or better
- fixed Void Striker's Blink Strike ability sometimes detaching it from the nav mesh
- fixed lock-on reticle being unclear on certain enemy ships
- fixed physics impulse resist buff not stacking properly on enemies hit by knockback effects
- fixed weapon effects that have expanding effect distance over time, such as Novas, frequently applying physics impulses multiple times per activation
- fixed asteroids and other entities that can be affected by knockback not using the same rules and constraints as enemy ships
- fixed loot drops ejected from destroyed fast-moving ships having an overly high velocity
- fixed homing projectiles sometimes not acquiring targets correctly if Attack Chain was available
- fixed Ship Dialog Stat Details panel stat tooltips not remaining visible
- fixed Warship+ items sometimes getting a bonus rewrite path
- fixed Timespace Cache subtalents allowing for infinitely stacking affix upgrades when combined with Affix Extraction
- fixed Timespace Cache subtalent Infused Favor boosting item level by more than intended at high enough Break RP levels
- fixed Shaper of Knowledge bonus not dropping Anchored items at the correct minimum rarity
- fixed Analysis being made inoperable when an item being Analyzed was Extracted
- fixed enemy waves that had a spawn delay timer incorrectly being cleared on death in several story missions, interfering with mission objectives or expert goals
- fixed Fate Echo launcher missile debuff never going away
- fixed Story Skip becoming enabled before seeing the True Ending if the profile was broken after starting the final story mission
- fixed the Permissive Conduit talent reducing stats when interacting with multiplier affixes below x2 and being underpowered in other scenarios
- fixed item Rarity rewrite to Epic+ rarity clearing all existing Rewrite Paths
- fixed Clairvoyance subtalent Guided Leniency randomly re-triggering each time a Rewrite Path's costs were refreshed
- fixed Survival mission objective timer counting down while player ship is in the miasma
- fixed delayed map load on warp if the Pilot dialog was opened while the camera was fading to black
- fixed Shaper of Knowledge talent bonus not updating for existing enemies when a new set is Anchored
- fixed being able to Anchor sets without having the Shaper of Knowledge talent unlocked
- fixed Spectral Understanding subtalent Wide Aperture not requiring any items of the higher rarity to have been collected
- fixed mission items and non-equipment items being valid Prime Unique targets
