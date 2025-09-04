 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19859118 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:39:20 UTC by Wendy Share
- Fixed an NPC in a secret Forest area with no tracking in the adjacent room.
- Fixed a Checkpoint in the Ruins that may allow players to bypass a door.

