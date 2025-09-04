 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19859005
Update notes via Steam Community

\[0.4.0] - 2025-09-04
Improved,

  • First version of announcer audio to auction scene,

  • Added ability when creating game world to put on standardized aging, this makes it so all horses are born on the first day of the year (you have to sim to second day of year for them to be born), and all horses age when the year changes.,

  • Back to basics, racing live and controlling horse is now way more direct and closer to the demo. The system we had made was having the player anticipate future stamina depleation, without any signals or guidance. So it was quite impossible to race.,

  • Added ambient sounds after race,

Fixed,

  • Some errors in the breeding page tables,

  • Changing voice affects the race announcer again,

  • Fixed the race crowd being too unenthusiastic

