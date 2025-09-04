 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858880
Update notes via Steam Community
🛠️ Bugfix
- Some text was translated but misapplied in the code.
- The "Sacrifice" button in the lab was omitted from the translation.
- Fixed the "cacti → cactus" label.

✨ Added
- Implemented an automatic system language detection system on first launch, to set the most appropriate translation without manual intervention from the player.

Changed files in this update

Windows French Depot 3909981
