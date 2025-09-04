🛠️ Bugfix
- Some text was translated but misapplied in the code.
- The "Sacrifice" button in the lab was omitted from the translation.
- Fixed the "cacti → cactus" label.
✨ Added
- Implemented an automatic system language detection system on first launch, to set the most appropriate translation without manual intervention from the player.
Bêta Version [0.0.27]
