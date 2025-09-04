 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858851 Edited 4 September 2025 – 17:06:51 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes

  • Corrected two spelling errors.

  • Resolved issue where Redshift text on poster was bleeding through.

  • Fixed \[E] interaction prompt showing incorrectly on the ladder.

  • Pause Menu is now properly added to both the Intro level and the end car level.

  • Chase timer for achievement now stops correctly after touching the heart.

  • Adjusted Intro Subtitles timing to better sync with audio.

Features

  • Added Master Volume slider to the Pause Menu.

  • Added Return to Menu button for easier navigation.

  • Added confirmation sound when opening the F Door with a keycard.

Known Issues

  • SM AdjustSpeed inconsistencies.

  • SM may need to move through closed doors or pass through them in certain scenarios.

  • Occasional fog rendering issue.

  • First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

  • End scene driving animation sometimes fails to play.

  • Top ladder difficulty under review.

  • During the Redshift cutscene, some players may retain control when they should not.

  • Door audio sometimes spawns in 2D instead of location-based, disrupting cutscenes.

  • Overlapping audio dialogue can occur if lines trigger too closely.

  • Player can clip into a storage shelf in the storage room.

  • Locked door occasionally plays the wrong dialogue line.

  • In the Faraday cage, players can crouch under the table unintentionally.

  • Blown-off door in the Faraday area sits too high, making it difficult to walk over.

  • SM can become stuck on certain doors.


I'm still working hard on continuing to polish and improve REDSHIFT. Thanks for playing and for all of your feedback!

- Luke

Changed files in this update

