Adjusted Intro Subtitles timing to better sync with audio.

Chase timer for achievement now stops correctly after touching the heart.

Pause Menu is now properly added to both the Intro level and the end car level.

Fixed \[E] interaction prompt showing incorrectly on the ladder.

Resolved issue where Redshift text on poster was bleeding through.

Added confirmation sound when opening the F Door with a keycard.

Added Return to Menu button for easier navigation.

Added Master Volume slider to the Pause Menu.

SM AdjustSpeed inconsistencies.

SM may need to move through closed doors or pass through them in certain scenarios.

Occasional fog rendering issue.

First-time startup requires a mouse click to begin.

End scene driving animation sometimes fails to play.

Top ladder difficulty under review.

During the Redshift cutscene, some players may retain control when they should not.

Door audio sometimes spawns in 2D instead of location-based, disrupting cutscenes.

Overlapping audio dialogue can occur if lines trigger too closely.

Player can clip into a storage shelf in the storage room.

Locked door occasionally plays the wrong dialogue line.

In the Faraday cage, players can crouch under the table unintentionally.

Blown-off door in the Faraday area sits too high, making it difficult to walk over.