New Bug Fixes:
-> The Bug where the player paddles normally on the ice surface after getting over an edge is fixed now
-> The bug where Bouncepads dont work properly when the player is a bit too deep in the ground is fixed now
-> Many other small bugs are fixed
Post-Launch Hotfix #21
Update notes via Steam Community
