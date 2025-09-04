 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858834 Edited 4 September 2025 – 17:09:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
New Bug Fixes:

-> The Bug where the player paddles normally on the ice surface after getting over an edge is fixed now

-> The bug where Bouncepads dont work properly when the player is a bit too deep in the ground is fixed now

-> Many other small bugs are fixed

