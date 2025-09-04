Greetings fellow gods,

Today's update introduces two key UI/UX improvements: banners to represent captured settlements and troop movements, and icons for various occupations across all races in the game, making it easier to identify needed crafters and other town residents. Additionally, we're expanding Stone as a resource, adding multiple new ones and various crafting recipes that use them.

Here's the full changelog:

Added

- State factions now have banners and crests. New Player states can select the colors of their banner, the color of the crest, and the crest symbol.

- People in towns who have jobs now show little icons indicating their occupation, to make it easier to recognize them.

- New graphics under settlement names on the World Map.

- Two new hair shades for humans.

- More skin shades for elves.

- More skin shades for dwarves.

- 14 new Construction recipes.

- 2 new Imbuing Recipes.

- 6 new Stone resources.

Changed

- Refined Map Filters in World Map Screen.

- Knowledge Screen: State factions now list state banners next to them.

- Map Screen: Armies and Settlements now show state banners next to them.

- Map Screen: Town names are by default hidden, but show up when the map filter is checked, when hovering over them with the mouse, or holding the Alt key.

- New Settlement name backgrounds.

- Knowledge screen now lists state banners.

- Most races have had their building maps refreshed with new items.

- Better shading for elves, humans, dwarves, and bone wraiths' portraits.

- New Inventory graphics.

- Mushman Mystic can now train Floromancy.

- Player can now gather Cactus Fiber in their settlement.

Fixed

- Mushroom Bush has the correct glyph.

- Fixed some typos.

- Guard Tower, Shell Sculptor, and Dojo now have correct employees of all races.

Modding

- Added occupation icons display to the buildings list in the Datatable.

Next on the agenda is pursuing the multi-tile entities. The plan is to introduce it around the end of the month, with tier 5 special locations. Draken promised to help with the bugs reported on Discord, so we'll clear that list as well. In the meantime, let us know if the new Stone Boots fit well.

Have fun,

Artur