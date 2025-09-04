🛰️ Attention Mercenaries!

We know it's only been a couple of days since we launched the Open Playtest, but the response so far has beeen amazing! A huge thanks to everyone that's played and given us their feedback already, we've been working hard to address your thoughts and suggestions.

We released our first patch yesterday and have just released our second big patch today, full of tweaks, changes and improvements to make the game even better while you play. So feel free to jump back in and check out the new version! And for those wanting a breakdown of what we've done so far, read on...



⚙️ Day 1 Patch Notes:

More repair tools in Marketplaces;

Repair tools can now also appear in weapon and armour shops;

Fixed game sometimes becoming permanently paused after abandoning a mission;

Abandoning a mission now removes the marker from that missions target;

Fixed an inventory crash when swapping a two handed weapon for another two handed weapon that was in the characters pack;

Bonus ranged defence gained from 'moving target' has been reduced on enemies to improve accuracy;

Friendly sentries that are destroyed no longer cause morale drops to the players characters;

Rifle single shot damage has been increased;

A missions bonus objective now reward much more money;

Fixed incorrect difficulty display on mission targets;

Fixed some typos;

Fixed melee weapons sometimes using ranged skill resulting in unexpectedly poor accuracy.

These changes have been in since yesterday and hopefully you'll have noticed the differences today.

🔧 Day 2 Patch Notes:

Tweaked Weapons accuracies;

Fixed world map errors when playing at 4K resolution;

Fixed crash rebinding keys;

Missions now reward more money;

Reduced wages of crew;

Reduced recruitment cost of crew;

Changed a quest reward from medkit to force field;

Changed the 2nd battle quest against mercenaries to be against scavengers;

Reduced the damage of rusted weapons;

Increased the amount received from selling items from 15% or their value to 20%;

Fixed melee weapons being unable to attack if you switched to them from a sniper rifle;

Fixed resistance skills not applying the intended resists;

Fixed showing a large negative accuracy value when attempting to move over fog of war;

Fixed quest rewards sometimes showing as damaged;

Fixed being able to deploy inside walls;

Fixed new crew members having the wrong colour plinth base;

Fixed offhand equipment vanishing when moving a two handed weapon between two pack slots;

Fixed crash when dragging an equipped item onto food in the inventory;

Fixed crash when swapping a two handed weapon for another two handed weapon that was in the characters pack;

Increased the threshold for injuries to occur;

Reduced the severity of minor injuries;

HP healing times are now faster;

Reduced damage, range and the forcefield strength of mindcarvers

Repair times are now faster.

These changes have just gone live, so if you've been looking for some of these then look no further!

📡 That's All For Now

We'll be doing one more update ahead of the weekend tomorrow, so if you have thoughts you want to share, any improvements you want to see or any bugs you'd like squished, please let us know in our Feedback Form (which can also be found in-game on the Main Menu!).

And of course if you want to keep up to date on Space Scum as it develops, chat with our community and talk to the Devs directly, jump into our Discord too!

Until then, keep on survivin'.