The game has been updated to version 0.352.

This is a minor update with several fixes.

FIXES

-Adjusted the process for nominating Supreme Court Justices. If your nominee for supreme court justice is rejected by the senate, you will have the opportunity to nominate a new candidate at any time by navigating to the Actions tab in the Office Summary menu. Previously, you had to wait 30 weeks before receiving a new opportunity to nominate a candidate for the position.

-Fixed an issue where the player would be given the opportunity to nominate a candidate for a judicial position even if the player was no longer president. This would happen if the player’s initial nominee was rejected during the senate confirmation process. A new nomination event was scheduled for 30 weeks later, at which point the player might no longer be president.

-Fixed an issue where legal career histories would not update.

-Fixed an issue with the endorsements menu where the “Primary Challenge Threat” option prevented the menu from being closed.

-Likely fixed an issue where the player would not be replaced as state attorney general if the player accepted a job as the U.S. Attorney General.

-Fixed an issue where the player, as vice president, was not getting enough donations and political points when doing automated fundraising.

-Fixed an issue where health coverage metrics displayed incorrectly if universal health care was active.

-Fixed an issue with the election difficulty buttons where multiple buttons would display as “active” at the same time.

-Fixed an issue where supreme court vacancies would not be filled if the player left the presidency without filling the vacancies. Subsequent presidents would leave the positions empty.

-Fixed an issue where certain graphs would not display a title in dark mode.

-Fixed several issues with absentee ballot legislation.

-Fixed an issue where politicians would incorrectly support/oppose a maximum judicial age of 0, thinking that the max age was being lowered, even though a value of 0 means there is no max age limit.

-Fixed an issue with criminal voting legislation.

-Fixed an issue with the assistant public defender case where the innocent event would trigger even if the defendant was found guilty on several charges.

-Adjusted presidential primary colors (democrats) so it is easier to distinguish between them.

-Fixed an issue with the custom event tool where the Update Player Relationship with Character effect did not display the correct character if any other options had been changed in the menu.

-Fixed an issue with the custom event tool where multiple Effect types were missing when creating effects for Pop Up Options.

-Fixed an issue with the Custom Event Tool where selecting the “Player is Not in Position” event trigger would cause an error.

-Fixed an issue where player savings could not be increased to 100 billion in the advanced player options once the game started.