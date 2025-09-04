Post Launch Patch 2
Update notes via Steam Community
Features:
- updated default sound settings (default sound volume decreased especially for UI elements)
- now difficulty affects enemies health, but more of them spawn on lower difficulties
- updated accuracy logic
Bug Fixes:
- fixed reload time upgrade calculations
- fix in game inventory scroll sensitivity
- stopped larva spawner weapon from bricking the game
- fix achievement for killing an end boss
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 3807941
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 3807942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update