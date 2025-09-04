 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858563 Edited 4 September 2025 – 15:59:33 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Features:
- updated default sound settings (default sound volume decreased especially for UI elements)
- now difficulty affects enemies health, but more of them spawn on lower difficulties
- updated accuracy logic

Bug Fixes:
- fixed reload time upgrade calculations
- fix in game inventory scroll sensitivity
- stopped larva spawner weapon from bricking the game
- fix achievement for killing an end boss

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3807941
Linux Depot 3807942
