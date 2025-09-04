 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858536 Edited 4 September 2025 – 15:59:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Adjusted the main menu. It's easier now to choose a game and quit.
- Fixed minor bugs.
- Adjusted the game to be compatible with 16:10 aspect ratio screen.
- The game is now playable on Steam Deck!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3348271
  • Loading history…
Depot 3348272
  • Loading history…
