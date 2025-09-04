Balancing Changes • We have adjusted botanist to remember if a plant is 'wild' or 'cultivated'. A plant is considered cultivated if it has been cared for at least once per growth stage since it was last harvested. Cultivated plants give twice as much XP, KP and items as wild plants. This makes caring for the plants more worthwhile.

• If you lost money due to certain items reducing in value (as part of the botanist update), you will be given coins based on the reduction in value.

• Change willow water venture to require 12 willow branches.

• Fix levels of 9 minute and 12 minute fear potions, which were accidentally back to front.

• Adjust levels of Grapes, Cinnamon Sticks and Lice to better preserve their level.

• Fix prices of leeks, apples, and chestnuts, which were incorrect.



Quality of Life Improvements • The game now tells you if you receive money due to items no longer existing or reducing in value. Note: You will NOT be notified about money you already received prior to this update, so if you logged in prior to this update you may have received more money in total than the notification indicates.

• Make it clearer (in the shop and bank interfaces), when an item will become useful in a future update.

• Improved the 'auto buy' quantity in the shop for some of the items which now stack.

• Improve the colors of periwinkles to be more distinct.



Bug Fixes • Chestnuts and apples and thyme are now correctly hidden in Kevin's shop (unless you check 'future items').

• Fix order of potion reagents in the potion reagents bank.

• Fix section labels in Head Chef's shop.

• Fix the storage rift 'withdraw' interface to give access to the capes bank instead of the quartermaster bank.

• Add bank and shop shortcuts for the 'assorted', 'cave moss' and 'periwinkle' sections.

• Fix willow water venture to actually use up the willow branches.