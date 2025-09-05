Ahoy, Landlubbers!

As always - huge thanks for your ongoing support, for sending lots and lots of feedback and writing reviews! - We're close to 250 reviews already.







The new HOTFIX is now live on Steam.

We have addressed certain concerns and issues which were possible to implement at this point in time.

Small improvements to quests and tutorials

Animation and visual updates

Environment and performance fixes

Improved audio stability

Potential fix for traversal stuttering issues



Please download the update, and let us know if the game is working fine for you.





Think you've got a killer idea for an execution? Found a bug that’s more twisted than a Kraken's tentacles? Or maybe you just want to shout about that epic moment where you sent some fiends packing? We're all ears, you mad lads and lasses!







Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you. We want to make sure every part of this game lands exactly how it should.







Until next Time,



PARASIGHT TEAM