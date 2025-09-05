 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19858468 Edited 5 September 2025 – 15:19:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Ahoy, Landlubbers!

As always - huge thanks for your ongoing support, for sending lots and lots of feedback and writing reviews! - We're close to 250 reviews already.


The new HOTFIX is now live on Steam.

We have addressed certain concerns and issues which were possible to implement at this point in time.

  • Small improvements to quests and tutorials

  • Animation and visual updates

  • Environment and performance fixes

  • Improved audio stability

  • Potential fix for traversal stuttering issues


Please download the update, and let us know if the game is working fine for you.

Think you've got a killer idea for an execution? Found a bug that’s more twisted than a Kraken's tentacles? Or maybe you just want to shout about that epic moment where you sent some fiends packing? We're all ears, you mad lads and lasses!


Don't just stand there, rotting in The Locker! Our Discord is the ultimate pirate hangout, where we're constantly lurking, listening, and ready to lend a hand. We're reading your thoughts, watching your clips, and we're even taking notes on your ideas. Found a bug that's driving you nuts? We're on it. Need a little help on your quest for revenge? We're here for you. We want to make sure every part of this game lands exactly how it should.



Until next Time,

PARASIGHT TEAM

Changed files in this update

Depot 2611171
  • Loading history…
