4 September 2025 Build 19858435
Update notes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Wiped leaderboard due to significant gameplay changes.
  • Added a pre-strafe speed cap of 7.50 u/s.
  • Increased the start zone size to allow for easier pre-strafes.
  • Improved the replay format to show the player shooting and hitting targets.
  • Added third person animations to the leaderboard ghost's.
  • Added a server browser tab.
  • Created a multiplayer deathmatch gamemode.
  • Added an ammo system / reloading.
  • Added blood splatter to shots.
  • Improved the recoil system to automatically reset after you are done spraying.
  • Added the ability to change settings without exiting to the main menu.

Depot 3850481
