Changes
- Wiped leaderboard due to significant gameplay changes.
- Added a pre-strafe speed cap of 7.50 u/s.
- Increased the start zone size to allow for easier pre-strafes.
- Improved the replay format to show the player shooting and hitting targets.
- Added third person animations to the leaderboard ghost's.
- Added a server browser tab.
- Created a multiplayer deathmatch gamemode.
- Added an ammo system / reloading.
- Added blood splatter to shots.
- Improved the recoil system to automatically reset after you are done spraying.
- Added the ability to change settings without exiting to the main menu.
Changed files in this update