Summer is almost over, but at EP Games we've kept working hard to bring you new improvements and fixes to Oppidum, so your adventure is even more interesting!

We are happy to work hand in hand with our community, listening to the feedback you all provide, as well as helping when new issues arise. This is just our way to develop games: we are fellow gamers too and we want to do that for our communities.

This is the biggest patch so far, and will probably change the way you've been playing, so have a look at the notes bellow so you don't miss anything.

Improvements:

Cosmetics : New facial hair, earrings, piercings, glasses and facial details (all these cosmetics can be changed in the Hair Stylist in Oppidum town later in the game)

New totems : Now you will be able to activate some Totems around the world that will allow you to respawn on them instead of the initial beach when you are defeated. Also, the Home Traveler's Scroll and the Home Portal Scroll have been replaced for the new Totem Traveler's Scroll and Totem Portal Scroll , that will allow you to choose these same Totems, including your Camp if you build a Totem there

Now the last tier of armor and weapons will change its color to reflect your player's favorite color!

Swords durability has been increased by 15%

Now the game configuration for Resources Multiplier will also increase the inventory slot capacity for resources and consumables by the same amount

Fixes:

Small bug fixes

As always, happy to read your feedback in the comments or in our Community Discord Server!

See you in Insule!

The EP Games Team