4 September 2025 Build 19858296 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Fixed Torn Banner and Pomander event display text.
- Curse of Rot tooltip now correctly includes its Healing.
- Fixed an issue where Heart Locket would not trigger on Poison damage.
- Sated Hand now correctly ADDS to the Hand score, instead of BECOMING the Hand score.
- Fixed Death's Mercy not correctly reducing Poison stacks.

