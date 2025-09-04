- Fixed Torn Banner and Pomander event display text.
- Curse of Rot tooltip now correctly includes its Healing.
- Fixed an issue where Heart Locket would not trigger on Poison damage.
- Sated Hand now correctly ADDS to the Hand score, instead of BECOMING the Hand score.
- Fixed Death's Mercy not correctly reducing Poison stacks.
Hotfix - Summary
Update notes via Steam Community
