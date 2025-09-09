Gameplay:
- Dedicated servers now support joining by using IPv6 address.
- Improved –ip arguments description on dedicated servers.
- For clarity, changed GameID to Steam GameID when server provides the connection info to player to emphasize that it can only be used by Steam client to join.
- Join-game menu’s Game ID field now allows the use of 0 in GameIDs
- Ra-Akar's homing projectiles now despawn when the boss is defeated.
Graphics:
- Flower Vessel destructibles in Azeos’ Wilderness now correctly leave flower debris on the ground when destroyed.
Modding
- ModIO mod-collection menu now displays mod size in localized “megabytes/kilobytes/bytes” text whenever unsubscribing from a mod.
- Mods that are automatically installed because they are dependencies of other mods are now marked as dependencies in the mod menus. They also can no longer be uninstalled manually unless you first uninstall all mods that require them as dependencies.
Miscellaneous
- Gravestone markers now visually appear over Waypoints and Portals on the map.
- Added an “-activateallcontent” argument for dedicated server to automatically activate all available content bundles. If you include this argument in your startup script, you do not have to activate new content bundles individually when the game receives an update. See ARGUMENTS.txt for more information.
- Reworded the Crossplay option in the gameplay settings to clarify that this only affects playing with PC players who bought the game on a different storefront. The game currently does not support crossplay between PC and consoles.
Performance
- Fixed lag spikes that would sometimes happen when bosses temporarily went off-screen.
- Improved how menus are initialized to reduce the game’s load time.
- Fixed an issue that would cause a lag spike every time a new dungeon started generating. This issue was especially noticeable when starting a new world on a device with few cores.
- Fixed a lag spike when connecting to a world using a new character.
- Improved how the game finds converters, reducing the game’s load time.
- Clients now receive and process animation triggers from the server in a worker thread job instead of on the main thread.
Bug fixes:
- Fixed issue that caused connections not work if player cancels the join process immediately after starting.
- Fixed memory leak when using Thai language.
- Fixed discord causing crash at the start of the game.
- Fixed dedicated server printing GameID twice to GameID.txt file.
- Fixed dedicated server creating some files (GameID.txt, GameInfo.txt, CoreKeeperServerLog.txt) into the folder the game was launched from rather than the folder game exists in. Now the files should always be created to the game folder.
- The map is no longer initially blank when opened at high zoom levels using a gamepad.
- Poison Berry Walls' explosions should now correctly apply the poison effect.
- Fixed a bug where recipe slots would not highlight at the correct times during the in-game tutorial.
- Gravestone markers can no longer prevent you from teleporting to a Waypoint or Portal.
- Newly hatched pets that have been dropped on the ground are no longer deleted when the world is reloaded.
- Fixed a bug where some Abiotic Factor loot was not dropping.
- Closing the map using the “back” button on a gamepad no longer triggers offhand item effects.
- Caveling Gardeners now pursue targets at a range that allows them to use their melee attack effectively.
- Fishing in normal water in the Shimmering Frontier or Passage biomes no longer causes the player to get stuck when trying to pull up their catch.
- Fixed a bug where the "caught fish" chat message did not appear if you immediately threw the hook back into the water while having a bait equipped.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented the Starlight Nautilus achievement from triggering.
- Projectiles should no longer deal damage for extended periods after they've collided with environment.
- Minions should now be correctly slowed by mold ground.
- Moving during the Core Commander's death animation no longer causes some particle effects to appear in the wrong location.
- The skill tree selection SFX no longer has significantly lower volume than other UI sounds.
- Getting disconnected from a server while a popup dialog is displayed no longer results in menus still being open in the background when returning to the main menu.
- The minimap no longer stays visible in the main menu after getting disconnected from a server.
- Pressing Cancel on the Join-Game screen immediately after starting to join no longer causes future join attempts to timeout.
Changed files in this update