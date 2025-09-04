A week flew by!

Sorry if we missed some of the bug reports or suggestions.

Thank you for playing!

Content & Economy

New Sigils: Rage - +100 Wave rush gold Abyss - +3 Gold from fall deaths Sunder - Bonus damage vs. shields

King bounty increased 20 → 25.

Fixed exploit that allowed earning gold with Gold Minecart before the game started.

Gameplay & Balance

Axe Trap (Pull): pull strength reduced to prevent units clipping through walls.

Beam Trap: slightly reduced lateral range so it won’t try to attack a Vault on an adjacent tile.

Freezing Trap (Ultimate #2): removed leftover DW2 trait requirement.

UI, Controls & Audio

Added Pause on Focus Loss (auto-pause on Alt-Tab) and prevented rare pause toggle glitches during Barricade/Vault destruction.

Gridiron Fort mission text now reads “Destroy the hidden Vault.”

Grinder Trap audio: mute works correctly; volume now adjusts properly.

Controller: you can open and navigate the New Notifications panel.

Shop shows a hint under its icon when a free item is available.

Systems & Progression