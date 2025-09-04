 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858251
Update notes via Steam Community

A week flew by!
Sorry if we missed some of the bug reports or suggestions.
Thank you for playing!

Content & Economy

  • New Sigils:

    • Rage - +100 Wave rush gold

    • Abyss - +3 Gold from fall deaths

    • Sunder - Bonus damage vs. shields

  • King bounty increased 20 → 25.

  • Fixed exploit that allowed earning gold with Gold Minecart before the game started.

Gameplay & Balance

  • Axe Trap (Pull): pull strength reduced to prevent units clipping through walls.

  • Beam Trap: slightly reduced lateral range so it won’t try to attack a Vault on an adjacent tile.

  • Freezing Trap (Ultimate #2): removed leftover DW2 trait requirement.

UI, Controls & Audio

  • Added Pause on Focus Loss (auto-pause on Alt-Tab) and prevented rare pause toggle glitches during Barricade/Vault destruction.

  • Gridiron Fort mission text now reads “Destroy the hidden Vault.”

  • Grinder Trap audio: mute works correctly; volume now adjusts properly.

  • Controller: you can open and navigate the New Notifications panel.

  • Shop shows a hint under its icon when a free item is available.

Systems & Progression

  • Conqueror Skill window fixed (no longer breaks at max level); Ctrl+Click works on all relevant skills; added tip for Shift/Ctrl+Click.

  • Onslaught Feat now correctly grants XP.

  • Added three Useful Tips as notifications.

  • Controller bug fixed where Consumable Traps didn’t count stacks.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 3419221
macOS 64-bit Depot 3419222
