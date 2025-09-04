A week flew by!
Sorry if we missed some of the bug reports or suggestions.
Thank you for playing!
Content & Economy
New Sigils:
Rage - +100 Wave rush gold
Abyss - +3 Gold from fall deaths
Sunder - Bonus damage vs. shields
King bounty increased 20 → 25.
Fixed exploit that allowed earning gold with Gold Minecart before the game started.
Gameplay & Balance
Axe Trap (Pull): pull strength reduced to prevent units clipping through walls.
Beam Trap: slightly reduced lateral range so it won’t try to attack a Vault on an adjacent tile.
Freezing Trap (Ultimate #2): removed leftover DW2 trait requirement.
UI, Controls & Audio
Added Pause on Focus Loss (auto-pause on Alt-Tab) and prevented rare pause toggle glitches during Barricade/Vault destruction.
Gridiron Fort mission text now reads “Destroy the hidden Vault.”
Grinder Trap audio: mute works correctly; volume now adjusts properly.
Controller: you can open and navigate the New Notifications panel.
Shop shows a hint under its icon when a free item is available.
Systems & Progression
Conqueror Skill window fixed (no longer breaks at max level); Ctrl+Click works on all relevant skills; added tip for Shift/Ctrl+Click.
Onslaught Feat now correctly grants XP.
Added three Useful Tips as notifications.
Controller bug fixed where Consumable Traps didn’t count stacks.
