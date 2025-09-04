 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19858175
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix Daggah boss not entering defeat state on spit state
  • Optimize scene transitions for faster loading
  • Fix frame dependent UI animations
  • Fix player not entering hitstop state correctly when damaged
  • Fix velocity set after wall and ground collisions with special attacks

Changed files in this update

Depot 3947561
  • Loading history…
