- Fix Daggah boss not entering defeat state on spit state
- Optimize scene transitions for faster loading
- Fix frame dependent UI animations
- Fix player not entering hitstop state correctly when damaged
- Fix velocity set after wall and ground collisions with special attacks
Patch Notes September 4 2025
