We've just released a new patch featuring dozens of improvements and fixes. While it doesn't include new content, its primary focus is addressing the issues you've reported over the past few weeks. We're truly grateful for every bug report, piece of feedback, and all the support you've given us. Thank you!

Updated the flavor text when opening Mystery Boxes purchased from traders other than Dullahan.

Changed the “Resources” header to Mining Vein in the ore UI panel.

Updated the description of the Sell Items order objective to clarify that goods don’t need to be sold to a single trader or trade route.

Improved the description of the Deeply Hidden Riches effect in the Ashen Thicket for better clarity.

Added an entrance indicator to the Feast Hall in the Somber Procession event.

Replaced the Villager Mascot and Breadwinner icons in the Fluffbeak UI with new assets.

Updated the descriptions of the Higher Needs and Paradise deeds to clarify that needs must be fulfilled in service buildings, not in the Commons.

Fixed a bug that caused villagers to sometimes ignore the Commons in a second Hearth.

Fixed a bug that caused Bats to not appear in Encampments found in glades.

Fixed a bug that caused the Bat House to be missing from some blueprint pools.

Fixed a bug that caused some early-game blueprint pools to exclude basic material production buildings.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to sometimes unpause on its own.

Fixed a bug that allowed the Forbidden Lands and Dangerous Lands modifiers to spawn near the Cursed Royal Woodlands.

Fixed a bug that caused additional cornerstone options to disappear after a reroll in games with The Other Settlement effect.

Fixed a bug that caused too many glades to be open when starting a game with the Devastated Forest effect (Tree Grazer world event).

Fixed a bug that caused players to lose Amber (from an Embarkation Bonus) when starting a game with the Devastated Forest effect on Prestige 19 (only if payments were set to "instant").

Fixed a bug that caused Counterfeit Amber to appear in settlements with the Monastery of the Holy Flame modifier.

Changed it so that the -2 Pickled Goods penalty won’t be available in the Cornerstone Forge if no species in the settlement have that need.

Fixed a bug that caused the wrong version of the Forager's Trial order to appear in the Ashen Thicket.

Fixed a bug that caused modifiers to spawn incorrectly at the edges of the World Map (e.g. multiple Gathering Storm modifiers at once, or Dangerous Lands near the Marshlands).

Fixed a bug that allowed Treasure Stags to grant the Copper Extractor cornerstone.

Fixed a bug that caused the Festive Mood effect from the Feast Hall to not account for Bat Houses.

Fixed a bug that caused the Crystalline Water cornerstone to appear in games without Resin or without a Grove/Clay Pit blueprint.

Fixed a rare bug that caused woodcutters to ignore the "Avoid Glades" setting.

Fixed a bug that caused bonus previews to sometimes go into negatives in the tooltips of Experimental Cornerstones.

Fixed a bug that caused the "food saved" town statistic to display an incorrect number.

Removed an unnecessary minus sign from the Frosts' modifier description.

Removed an unnecessary minus sign from the Land of Greed modifier description.

Fixed a bug where the worker yield destruction chance was displayed in a building’s statistics tab even when it was 0%.

Fixed a bug that caused Amber totals not to update correctly if an active payment subtracted Amber during a trade.

Fixed a bug that caused the Paste +5 perk to only grant +2 to Paste production.

Fixed an issue where the Syndicate trader sold too many Harpy-related perks.

Fixed a misaligned hitbox on main menu buttons.

Fixed a bug that caused the Obsidian Archive Level 16 upgrade to cost 130 Food Stockpiles instead of 132.

Fixed a bug that caused the Field Engineering Station not to be movable while under construction.

Prevented the Field Engineering Station from appearing in the in-game encyclopedia.

Fixed a bug that caused the Cloaked Wanderer’s Vengeance effect to trigger every 8 years instead of only once.

Fixed a misplaced smoke effect in the Butcher building.

Fixed a misplaced fire effect in the Converted Altar of Decay decoration.

Fixed a bug that caused some glades in the Cursed Royal Woodlands to spawn too many mining veins.

Fixed a bug that sometimes caused settlement names to remain visible during the cycle reset animation.

Fixed a bug that caused one of the reward tooltips in the Gambler world event to display incorrectly in Polish.

Fixed a few typos in the Russian version of the game (Hailstorm, Dedication, flawless buildings).

Fixed a bug that caused the numbers in the Blight-ridden Viceroy effect description to be reversed in Korean.

Fixed a few typos and inconsistencies in the Ukrainian version of the game (have X villagers order objective, Forest Affinity, biome summary, retroactive effects).

Fixed a typo in the Czech version of the game (Fluffbeak bonus).

Fixed an inconsistency in the Simplified Chinese version of the game (Queen’s Gift cornerstone).

Fixed an inconsistency in the Traditional Chinese version of the game (produce packs trigger in the Cornerstone Forge).

Fixed a typo in the French version of the game (Bankruptcy and Living On Credit deeds).