Continuing with taking your feedback on board, Rob is back from his vacation and has fixed a long list of issues! A special thank you to everyone for your feedback and bug reports, and an even bigger shout-out to our amazing community for helping with translations! We have re-imported the entire translation document with your corrections - thank you. <3

Achievements have now been localised into all languages supported by the game.

Updated Credits to include new Patreon supporters.

In the main menu, you can now scroll up to the height of the world when you haven't completed any levels.

Adjusted the properties of the water in the underwater world to be less reflective.

Changed the Eraser tooltip from "Remove Voxels" to "Eraser".

The main menu view/hide button that appears on completed levels now changes to a closed eye Icon when in its hidden state. This should make it easier to understand what the button is currently doing on worlds where it is hard to see the color change, like Medieval and Arcade.

Fixed an issue where the view/hide button would allow you to see into neighbouring levels.

Fixed several issues with materials that should cause voxels to change shape but weren't.

Fixes to the main menu world viewer to make rendering materials with some movement to create gaps in the world. This fix also addresses the issues where you could see through the rails in the City world.

Small adjustment to the water in the Medieval world so that it wouldn't glow in the dark.

More localisation changes from the community localisation spreadsheet. We made sure to pay particular attention to French after some were missed in the last update.

Added transparency to the smoke particle effect found in the Medieval Blacksmith level so that you can see the voxels to colour in from above a little better.

The tops of the flowers in the Medieval Path level now have the correct materials set.