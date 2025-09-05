- In Sushi Showdown, the interval between each Time Reapers wave has been extended.
- In Sushi Showdown, the failure count for difficulty level 1 has been increased to 15.
- When the host’s character level is low, the difficulty has been adjusted to be somewhat easier.
- SFX has been adjusted overall so that the sound of reapers rushing in can be heard more clearly.
- The weak spot effect of Radiant Nomad’s Tier 5 modification has been strengthened.
- The design of the Objective Tracker has been changed.
Update Notes - Build v0.8.1094
Update notes via Steam Community
