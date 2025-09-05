 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19858044
  • In Sushi Showdown, the interval between each Time Reapers wave has been extended.
  • In Sushi Showdown, the failure count for difficulty level 1 has been increased to 15.
  • When the host’s character level is low, the difficulty has been adjusted to be somewhat easier.
  • SFX has been adjusted overall so that the sound of reapers rushing in can be heard more clearly.
  • The weak spot effect of Radiant Nomad’s Tier 5 modification has been strengthened.
  • The design of the Objective Tracker has been changed.

