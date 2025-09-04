V1.6.7.2 CHANGELOG
UI & HUD
Fixed Antiroll settings being incorrectly disabled for all cars
Fixed in-game options menu navigation order
PHYSICS
Ligier JS P4: Corrected rear spring asymmetry; Adjusted brake thermodynamics
VEHICLES
Ligier JS P4: Added final ai drivers and liveries; Fixed LOD issues with mirrors and rear fender mesh; Improved telemetry logo resolution
F-Vee Gen1: Fixed engine issue from previous build; Prevented Seatbelt clipping thorugh car body
F-Vee Gen2: Prevented Seatbelt clipping thorugh car body
McLaren 720s GT3: fixed rain light LOD issue
F-Ultimate 24: Added missing WINGS override for custom liveries
F-Trainer (All): Revised FFB
Changed files in this update