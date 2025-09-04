 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19858000 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

V1.6.7.2 CHANGELOG

UI & HUD

  • Fixed Antiroll settings being incorrectly disabled for all cars

  • Fixed in-game options menu navigation order


PHYSICS

  • Ligier JS P4: Corrected rear spring asymmetry; Adjusted brake thermodynamics


VEHICLES

  • Ligier JS P4: Added final ai drivers and liveries; Fixed LOD issues with mirrors and rear fender mesh; Improved telemetry logo resolution

  • F-Vee Gen1: Fixed engine issue from previous build; Prevented Seatbelt clipping thorugh car body

  • F-Vee Gen2: Prevented Seatbelt clipping thorugh car body

  • McLaren 720s GT3: fixed rain light LOD issue

  • F-Ultimate 24: Added missing WINGS override for custom liveries

  • F-Trainer (All): Revised FFB

Changed files in this update

Automobilista 2 Content Depot 1066891
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link