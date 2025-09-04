Update Announcement of "Soul Dossier" on September 5th

Dear Agents,

The server of "Soul Dossier" will undergo maintenance at 02:00 (UTC+8) on September 5th. The maintenance is expected to last for 180 minutes. During this period, all agents will be unable to log in to the game. Please arrange your time accordingly to avoid any unnecessary losses. The server's reopening time may be earlier or later depending on the actual situation. We appreciate your understanding and support.

▶ Maintenance Compensation ◀

10,000 Spirit Coins, 500 Ancient Coins, 1 Lucky Treasure Chest, 1 Forget Worry Wine, 3 Double Spirit Coin Cards

Please claim them via in-game mail. Don't forget the claim time~

【Balance Adjustment】

<Psychic Detective>

• Luo Fang

- Slightly increased the amount of HP restored to the Psychic Detective during the main star skill period when Luo Fang is affected.

•Ruyi

- Slightly reduced the duration required to obtain items while in pursuit mode during the activation of the main star skill.

<Revenant Spirit>

• Minor Zombie

- Slightly increased attack range

• Lei Zhenzi

- Slightly reduced the duration of the thunderstorm cloud released by Skill 2

"Function Adjustment"

1. Map - The GKD office has been optimized. A small room around the core has been adjusted and a new small passage ("dog hole") has been added.

"Colorful Fluorescent Limited 8-Draw Treasure Box"

Super value limited-time discount! Up to 8 draws with no duplicates!

During the event period, consume spirit stones to participate in the event. The spirit stone consumption amounts are as follows: 1000, 2000, 3000, 6000, 8000, 12000, 16000, 18000.

All items will not be duplicated, and once drawn, they will not be returned. The cost of spirit stones will increase after each draw, but the probability of obtaining rare items will also be higher!! (For probability details, please refer to the event page)

You can participate in the draw event up to 8 times and obtain skin rewards such as "Lu Li - Silver Wave Glitter" and "Lin Muhuan - Blazing Silver Light". Good luck!!!

Exclusive Rotation of the "Selected Treasure Box"

Event Time: 2025/9/5 - 2025/9/19

• Exclusive skin for this Selected Treasure Box: "Blue Heron - Flower Fragrance Guide" is waiting for you to obtain!

• Skins available for redemption in this Selected Treasure Box: "Blue Heron - Flower Fragrance Guide", "Lin Muhuan - Starry Sea", "Ouyang Miaomiao - Sea Star", "You Yue - Campanula Fairy · Yelan", "Bai Xue - Xiangshi Jin · Susong"

Theme Treasure Box: Sea Star

"When the waves chase the light, the starry sea adorns the sleeves."

Event Time: After the version update - October 3, 2025

1. The Sea Star series of costumes can be obtained by drawing from the Sea Star theme treasure box.

2. During the event period, collect all the costumes of a single character to exchange for exclusive items for free.

"Star Diamond Reappearance"

Event Time: 2025/8/8 - 2025/8/22

During the event period, "Lin Muhuan - Reindeer Spirit" and "Blue Heron - Pink Dream Weaving Feathers" will be available for limited-time purchase. You can exchange the corresponding outfits and weapons through the Star Diamond Mall.

"New Arrivals at the Trading Post"

"Snow White - Colorful Warm Winter · Snowy Intentions & Li Xiaotu - Colorful Warm Winter · Ice Flowers" Series

【Bug Fixes】

1. Fixed the issue where Li Xiaotu, the Spirit Detective, would be unable to pass through obstacles after using her main star skill to shrink while crouching under an obstacle.

2. Fixed the issue where the Simulated Ghost, Bada, would become visible after being pushed against a wall by Luo Li's main star skill within her domain skill.

3. Fixed the issue where there was no progress reminder when successfully sealing a fragment of the Bagua Array during a match.

4. Fixed the issue where the bean soldiers summoned by Ouyang Miaomiao's main star skill would not actively dismantle the thunder cones of the Simulated Ghost, Leizhenzi.

5. Fixed the issue where Jia Hui would lose her soul when attacked by Nie Xiaoqian's 3rd skill, Yang Qilang's 1st and 2nd skills, and Leizhenzi's 2nd skill during the pre-cast period of her main star skill.

6. Fixed the issue where some portals on the map would have a chance of not functioning properly for teleportation.

Feedback Form for Lingjing: https://wj.qq.com/s2/21398468/d92b/ (We will distribute ancient coins as rewards based on high-quality feedback.)

Q11 Exchange Group: 854043103

Q12 Exchange Group: 904065208

Spiritual Realm Video Creation Group: 937928948

Spiritual Realm Live Streaming Group: 902157316